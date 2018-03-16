Tickets for the UEFA Champions League final are officially on sale!

Champions League final tickets on sale: How much they cost and how to buy them

The showpiece will take place in Ukraine, at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium on May 26, and a total of 40,700 tickets are available for fans and the general public to purchase.

The two teams who reach the final will be allocated 17,000 tickets each, and 6,700 tickets are on sale to fans worldwide via UEFA's official website.

The remaining tickets will then be allocated to the local organising committee, as well as broadcast partners, UEFA and national associations.

Tickets will not be sold on a first-come-first-served basis, with a ballot instead conducted once the sale period has ended.

The cheapest ticket will cost €70, for Category 4, while the most expensive, Category 1, is priced at €450. Category 3 is costed at €160, while Category 2 is €320. A youth package - two Category 2 tickets, with one adult and one child - is available at €140. Accessibility tickets for disabled supporters cost €70.

Applications are limited to two tickets per person, and those who apply for a ticket will be informed by April 6 as to whether they have been successful.

The quarter-final draw takes place on Friday, with eight teams vying for the right to be called the best in Europe.

Holders Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla represent Spain in the draw – having defeated PSG, Chelsea and Manchester United respectively – while Liverpool and Manchester City feature from the Premier League, beating Porto and Basel. Juventus and Roma fly the flag for Serie A, after defeating Tottenham and Shakhtar Donetsk. Bayern Munich are the only German team in the draw, following their demolition of Besiktas.

The quarter-final first leg ties will take place on April 3 and 4, with the second legs due on April 10 and 11. The semi-final draw will be made two days later; the first leg will be played on April 24 and 25, and the second legs the week following, on May 1 and 2.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently leading the way for the Champions League Golden Boot, having scored 12 times. He leads Sevilla’s Wissam Ben Yedder by four strikes.