Harambee Stars custodian sets sight on 2020 Olympic Games

Ulinzi Stars keeper Timothy Odhiambo has a big dream of guiding Kenya to her first ever Olympic Games.

Harambee Stars custodian sets sight on the 2020 Olympic Games

Football Kenya Federation confirmed the country has enrolled to take part in the 2020 Olympic and the custodian believes that the Emerging Stars, national U-23 team may go through by booking a place in the Olympic stage.

The junior Harambee Stars will kick-off their preparations for the Olympic qualifiers with a two-legged friendly against Uzbekistan on March 22 away.

But while the trip to Uzbekistan may pose serious security threats to the team considering the insecurity incidences in the host nation, Odhiambo is looking forward for a positive trip to Asia with the big dream being the Olympic slot.

“The call-up gives me the motivation to work on my targets and ambitions for the short and long term. It is a good platform for me just as my fellow players here and I am looking forward to making this chance count.

“We want to do well not just in this friendly match coming up but go all the way to help Kenya get to the Olympic Games," said Odhiambo, who is part of Francis Kimanzi’s squad that is set to depart the country early next week.

The custodian teammate Ibrahim Shambi welcomed the national team call-up even as he shared the Olympic dream with his colleague.

"I am happy of course and since I want to soar to great heights in my career, this is a great stepping stone. I will take this chance and prove myself, for the team, for my country and for all who have helped me get here. I won't disappoint,” Shambi told Ulinzi Stars website.