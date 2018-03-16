SuperSport United captain Dean Furman has backed interim coach Kaitano Tembo to get the club through their current slump.

Kaitano Tembo is a calming influence at SuperSport United, says Dean Furman

Matsatsantsa have undergone a dismal campaign where, despite winning the MTN 8 title as well as having reached the final of the Caf Confederation Cup, they are now currently in jeopardy of missing out on a top eight finish.

Their continued struggles and precarious situation eventually led to now former coach Eric Tinkler handing in his resignation.

Nonetheless, following the 47-year-old’s departure, the SuperSport hierarchy entrusted assistant coach Kaitano Tembo with the coaching job until the end of the season.

Tembo is no stranger to SuperSport’s top job having been at the club for close to two decades as a player and coach, and he has filled in as caretaker coach on several occasions.

Meanwhile, SuperSport’s tough-tackling midfielder Furman believes that while they are sorry to have seen Tinkler depart, the fact that the Zimbabwean mentor has been at the club over the years has brought about a calming factor.

“Eric Tinkler lost his job and we are very sorry for that,” Furman told the media.

“Ultimately, we’ve been very lucky that Kaitano has remained the constant in all of this. He’s a calming influence,” he added.

SuperSport are currently winless in their last six games in all competitions, but Furman is determined that the Tshwane-based outfit can get out of the hole that they have dug for themselves this season.

“He has allowed us to enjoy training. The boys are walking around with smiles on their faces,” he said.

“How we didn’t win against Maritzburg United (goalless draw) is a mystery, but we have to get ourselves out of this mess,” concluded Furman.