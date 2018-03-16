Jeje Lalpekhlua is no stranger to celebrating at the Kanteerava Stadium when Mohun Bagan famously clinched the I-League title on the final day of the 2014-15 season.

ISL Final: Chennaiyin FC’s Jeje Lalpekhlua - I remember lifting I-League trophy with Mohun Bagan in Bangalore

Bengaluru FC had to defeat Bagan in order to win the second I-League title while the visitors only needed a point. The Blues could only muster a point as Bagan romped to their first ever league triumph.

“I still remember when we lifted the I league trophy in Bangalore! At Chennaiyin, we are a family. We play for each other. Playing for Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin is special,” said Jeje.

The India international acknowledged that while Bengaluru FC are a top side in the ISL, his focus is to ensure that Chennaiyin FC lift their second league title in four seasons.

“I think it's going to be a competitive game. We are here to lift the trophy. We will give everything. Bengaluru are a very good side, they have a lot of good players. Compared to the other final, I think it’s completely different. ISL is improving a lot as the pace of the game is improving,” he opined.

Jeje has twice overcome lean patches of form and still has managed nine goals in 19 appearances.

“I can score more goals. But this is football, sometimes it happens (missing chances). It is part of the game. Tomorrow (Saturday), I hope it does not happen,” he assured.

He also believes that it has been a good year for Indian football as the Indian national team is once again ranked in the top 100 while the Under-17 boys gave a good account of themselves at the World Cup Under-17.

“This season has been good for Indian football. U-17 boys did well, the Indian national team have a 99 ranking. We need to continue this way, we have a game this month. I hope we can keep the momentum going,” he concluded.