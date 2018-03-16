SuperSport United will look to progress into the next round of the Caf Confederation Cup when they welcome Angola’s Petro de Luanda to the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday evening.

SuperSport United - Petro de Luanda Preview: Matsatsantsa eye a place in the next round of the Caf Confed Cup

Matsatsantsa will hope to use the encounter as a means of building confidence as they look to salvage what has been a dismal campaign, but it won’t be easy for them as they witnessed in the Angolan capital of Luanda that Petro de Luanda are certainly no pushovers.

However, with a top eight finish in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) seemingly SuperSport’s number one priority, interim coach Kaitano Tembo is likely to continue with the same side that earned a goalless draw in the first leg.

Tembo rested several of his senior players, opting for the likes of Teboho Mokoena, Aubrey Modiba and Sipho Mbule just to name a few.

But for Modiba in particular, it could be a big game. With both Evans Rusike and Mogakolodi Ngele unavailable for the continental clash and with Kingston Nkhatha struggling for goals, this leaves the goalscoring responsibilities firmly on the shoulders of the 22-year-old winger, who is currently the club’s top scorer in the league with six goals.

Tembo has been here before as he successfully guided SuperSport through the group stages during the transition between Stuart Baxter and Eric Tinkler.

Meanwhile, the two-time Girabola champions will have a point to prove. The last time they visited Tshwane, they suffered a 2-0 defeat and they will be eager to avenge that defeat which dates back to 2013.

But while the attention is certainly on SuperSport’s lack of attacking prowess considering that they have scored just once in their last five encounters, defensively they will also need to improve.

The 2017 Caf Confed Cup finalists have found life difficult ever since their defeat to TP Mazembe in the final, as they have paid a hefty price for their exploits, conceding 26 goals in just 24 league games.

This is massively contrasting to SuperSport’s opponents who have an impressive defensive record having not conceded in their previous seven league encounters.

Nonetheless, SuperSport will hope to utilise home advantage, something which they continuously did in their run all the way to the final last season, but at the back of coach Tembo’s mind will be their struggles at home.

The Lucas Moripe Stadium has been anything but a fortress for SuperSport this season, but they will need to put aside their poor home form which has seen them win just one out of their last five home games as they head into Friday’s clash.