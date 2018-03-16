Adeshina Gata is making a strong plea for more playing time after he inspired Akwa United to a 1-0 win over Nasarawa United at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Adeshina Gata eyes more playing time with Akwa United

Gata, who joined the Promise Keepers from Kwara United in January 2018, scored his first goal of the season on his second start for Abdu Maikaba's men last Monday.

His ninth minute's effort was all the 10-man hosts required to edge past Kabiru Dogo's men to victory before he was replaced by Ubong Friday in the 71st minute.

Having netted his first league goal, the former Harmony Warriors man is pleased, while he pledges to step up his form for the Caf Confederation Cup campaigners.

"I am so happy scoring my first goal at Akwa United [against Nasarawa United]," Gata told Goal.

"It was a great feeling scoring the winning goal. It was a tough match for us but I'm glad that we won in the end. I am eager to help my team to win matches if given more opportunities to play.

"This is my second start of the season with the team and I'm hoping to improve my game and do more on the pitch to lift the club.

"I know a lot is expected of me, so I must do better than I'm doing right now and keep scoring more goals for the team. My heart is with Akwa United and I'm happy here."

The forward will be hoping his new scoring form will earn him a starting place in Akwa United's Caf Confederation Cup clash against Al-Ittihad.