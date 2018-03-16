The UAE Arabian Gulf League returns for matchweek 19 where Al Ain lead the league with 41 points after beating rivals Al Wahda 6-2 in an entertaining encounter. With just four weeks left of the season, Al Ain are four points ahead of Al Wahda in second place, but their next opponent are no pushovers.

UAE Arabian Gulf League: Matchweek 19 Preview

Al Jazira, the 2016/17 champions of the UAE Arabian Gulf League, welcome Al Ain at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium at 20:30 local time on the 17th of March 2018. Despite the former’s poor season (currently in fifth place with 25 points), they will look to prevent Al Ain from edging closer to the league title on their home turf.

Al Wahda play catch-up with Al Ain a day earlier at the Zayed Sports City Stadium against lowly Emirates, who are fighting for survival and will prove a tough encounter as they look to move away from the bottom two spots.

Al Nasr face Hatta on the 16th of March to leaprfrog their rivals, Al Wasl, in third place on 32 points who travel to Abu Dhabi to face Al Dhafra just a day later. The race for the final 2019 AFC Champions League spot will go right down to the last week between these Dubai rivals.