After a week in which Al Hilal lost to Al Ettifaq and Al Ahli beat Al Qadisiyah, the Saudi Pro League title race just got hotter as Al Hilal stayed on 49 points compared to Al Ahli, who moved up to 48 points. They both have a final match to play against Al Qadisiyah and Al Raed respectively, before they clash on the 7th of April in what could be the title decider.

Al Ahli and Al Hilal finish off final matches before anticipated clash

Both games kick off at 20:30 Mecca time on the 16th of March, with both Al Ahli and Al Hilal the away sides for their games against the relegation battling sides this week.

It won’t be only Al Hilal and Al Ahli who play for the points, as both Al Raed and Al Qadisiyah are fighting to escape the relegation zone. Al Qadisiyah are just ahead of Al Raed who are in 13th place on 20 points, with the former sitting on 22 points in 12th place. In the Saudi Pro League, 13th and 14th are relegated into the First Division.

It will be one of the most entertaining weeks of the year, as it will determine not just who goes into the title decider with more momentum but who will be able to escape the relegation zone in time.