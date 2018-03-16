Kaizer Chiefs striker Ryan Moon still believes that the title race isn't completely out of their hands despite trailing Mamelodi Sundowns by eight points with seven league games to go.

Ryan Moon: The league isn't completely out of Kaizer Chiefs' hands

However, the 21-year-old feels they should focus solely on themselves without worrying too much about Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, who occupy first and second positions respectively.

“We should focus on ourselves and get ourselves right," Moon told the media.

“We must look at the game ahead of us against AmaZulu and not worry too much about Sundowns or Orlando Pirates who are ahead of us. We must just get our three points and move on to the next game," said the former Maritzburg United striker.

Having gone two-and-a-half seasons without a major trophy, Moon admits that Chiefs are under pressure to deliver silverware this season.

He is banking on the Nedbank Cup, but he still has one eye on the league title.

Chiefs were on Thursday night pitted against Baroka in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup, and they will fancy their chances having recently beaten the Limpopo-based side in the league.

“It’s always difficult because Chiefs is a team that wants to win trophies. The fans expect it and the coach and everyone around us expect it. It’s not easy for us to just run our own race," he said.

"We are aware of the fact that we have to win something this season. There’s still a Nedbank and the league is not completely out of our hands. We just have to focus and keep going. At the end of the day‚ yes it’s about the fans, but I think we have to focus on ourselves," Moon continued.

The South Africa internaional said the first step towards achieving their goal is to have self-belief, because by so doing, Amakhosi fans will also believe in them as players.

"It’s important that we have self-belief. If we don’t believe in ourselves how can the fans believe in us? I think it’s for us to believe in each other‚ believe in our coach and just move forward,” added Moon.