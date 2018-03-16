Al Ittihad Tripoli will fly via a private jet to Uyo for Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup clash with Akwa United at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Akwa United's foes, Al-Ittihad Tripoli to land in Uyo via private jet

The Liybian team had returned to Tripoli after they defeated Nigeria's Federation Cup champions 1-0 win courtesy of substitute Muad Eisa’s 83rd minute header in Tunisia a week ago.

With the reserve fixture set for 4 pm local time - the north African side will have at least two days to prepare for the crunch fixture against the Promise Keepers on Sunday.

And a team official, Abushawashi Snoussi confirmed the club's plans to hire a private jet to the Akwa Ibom state capital, while citing some challenges, albeit almost sorted out.

"I came to Nigeria on Tuesday through Lagos and headed to Uyo the same day," Snoussi told media.

"I led an advance party here and we have made arrangement for the team to fly into Uyo with a chartered flight.

“The initial problem we faced was that we had applied to land in Uyo, but we were told that with Uyo yet to be granted international status.

"We were initially permitted to land in Port Harcourt and drive down. But plans are almost resolved to allow our landing in Uyo since teams like Algeria and South Africa have had to land there before from Algiers and Johannesburg respectively."

On their arrival in Uyo, Diego Garzitto's men are expected to lodge at the Le Meridien Hotel as they would be hoping to progress by avoiding conceding two goals on Sunday.