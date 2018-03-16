Enyimba players warned against complacency ahead of Energie tie

Enyimba players have been warned against playing to the gallery when they entertained Energie FC of Benin Republic in the Caf Confederation Cup first round, second leg tie billed for the U.J Esuene Stadium, Calabar on Sunday despite taking a 2-0 lead to the game.

Two early goals from Lanignan Lawal (own goal) and Austin Oladapo in the third and 10th minutes settled the contest in Cotonou on March 7 during the first leg, but the People’s Elephant’s coach, Usman Abdullah said the players have been tasked to come all out to record an overwhelming victory against the Beninoise.

“Many will say that the tie is over because of the first leg advantage but we have been telling the players that they must not be complacent when we face Energie again on Sunday,” Abdulllah told Goal.

“We might have made the return leg easier for ourselves with the goals we recorded in Cotonou, but we need to use the second leg to correct some of the mistakes we made towards the end of the match which could have swung the result in Energie’s favour.

“The players are aware of what they must do and we will keep on reminding them knowing that the first leg advantage has almost guaranteed us a place in the playoff rounds.

“We must still however be watchful to ensure that we complete the job we started almost two weeks ago before our fans on Sunday.”