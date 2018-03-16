MFM FC will land in Algiers on Friday for their Caf Champions League first round, second leg clash with MC Alger at Stade Omar Hamadi.

MFM to hit Algeria for MC Alger's Caf Champions League clash on Friday

On Thursday, coach Fidelis Ilechukwu led an 18-player squad out of Lagos for Algeria as they chase a second-round spot on their debut appearance in the Caf elite inter-club competition.

The Olukoya Boys had recorded a slim first leg 2-1 lead after Bashiru Monsuru's late screamer sealed their comeback win over the north Africans at the Agege Stadium. a week ago.

They further stepped up their goalscoring form with a 3-0 win against Heartland on Sunday, and Jonathan Zikiye is confident they can upset their hosts to reach the next phase.

"We have high hopes that we can get a good result in Algeria," Zikiye told Goal.

"If they could score a goal here [Lagos] against us, though we won. I think we could do the same at their home too.

"We are going with confidence that we can shock them in front of their fans. We did that against AS Real Bamako. I believe we can repeat it against the Algerians.

"They are no doubts a good side but we will do everything possible to make sure to qualify for the next round."