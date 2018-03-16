News

Paul Okon quits as Mariners A-League coach
Stephen Hawking's guide on how England wins the World Cup

Professor Stephen Hawking, one of the greatest minds of our lifetime, has sadly died at the age of 76 but not without using science to prove how England can win the World Cup.

The Three Lions have not performed well at an international tournament since 2004 and don't exactly go into the Russian showpiece with much confidence, but Professor Hawking could have provided the answers.

The man who literally worked out the meaning of the entire universe knew there was something even more important than the reason we are all here; football.

And using his brilliant brain he worked out exactly what England need to do to win the World Cup; from their formation to kit choice to how to take the perfect penalty.

Revealing his findings, which were commissioned by bookmakers Paddy Power ahead of the last World Cup in 2014, Prof Hawking said: "Ever since the dawn of civilisation, people have not been content to see events as unconnected and inexplicable.

"They have craved an understanding of the underlying order in the world. The World Cup is no different."

Aggressive

On England's most successful kits and formations, he said: "Statistically England's red kit is more successful and we should play 4-3-3 rather than 4-4-2.

Psychologists in Germany found red makes teams feel more confident and can lead them to being perceived as more aggressive and dominant. Likewise, 4-3-3 is more positive so the team benefits for similar psychological reasons."

Hawking, who somehow never won a Nobel Prize, did not affiliate himself to any club but even he didn't like Luis Suarez, adding while talking about referees: "The data shows we also need to hope for a European referee.

Hawking was clearly not a fan of Suarez. Pic: Getty

"European referees are more sympathetic to the English game and less sympathetic to ballerinas like (Luis) Suarez.

"Like all animals, the England team are creatures of habit. Being closer to home reduces the negative impact of cultural differences and jetlag.

"We do better in temperate climates, at low altitudes with kick-off as close to the normal three o'clock as possible.

"The impact of environmental factors alone is quite staggering. A 5C rise in temperature reduces our chances of winning by 59%.

Can Kane and co. claim the Jules Rimet Trophy in Russia. Pic: Getty

"We are twice as likely to win when playing below 500 metres above sea level. And our chances of winning improve by a third when kicking off at three o’clock local time."

Professor Hawking also outlined his formula for taking the perfect penalty, something England will almost need to do at some point in Russia.

He said the key to success was a run-up of more than three steps and giving the ball "some welly", but "velocity is nothing without placement".

He said: "If only I had whispered this in Chris Waddle's ear before he sent the ball into orbit in 1990. Use the side foot rather than laces and you are 10% more likely to score.

Maybe a side-footed shot would have been better Waddle. Pic: Getty

"The statistics confirm the obvious. Place the ball in the top left or right hand corner for the best chance of success – 84% of penalties in those areas score.

The ability of strikers to place the ball results in them being more likely to score than midfielders and defenders.

"There is no evidence that it's advantageous to be left or right-footed but bald players and fair-haired players are more likely to score. The reason for this is unclear. This will remain one of science’s great mysteries."

So there you have it Gareth; red kit, 4-3-3 and give those penalties some welly.

