Bilbao guard stabbed in Europa fan rage

Two members of security staff at Athletic Bilbao's San Mames stadium were attacked by Olympique Marseille ultras during a Europa League game on Thursday, according to Spanish reports.

Three Marseille supporters have reportedly been arrested in relation to the incidents.

The first security guard had a neck wound after being stabbed and was treated at the stadium before being taken to hospital, while the second sustained less serious injuries.

In February a Basque police officer died after clashes between supporters at a Europa League game between Bilbao and Spartak Moscow.

Marseille won 2-1 in the second leg tie to progress 5-2 on aggregate and reach the quarter-finals.