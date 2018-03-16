Pitch-invading cat sees Besiktas charged

Turkish soccer club Besiktas have been charged with failing to stop a cat wandering onto their pitch in the Champions League home match against Bayern Munich.

The ginger cat which wandered onto the pitch against Bayern Munich could land Besiktas in hot water.

Besiktas lost 3-1 in Istanbul on Wednesday night and 8-1 on aggregate as Bayern coasted into the quarter-finals.

The ginger moggy was spotted at pitchside after 50 minutes of play and UEFA - European soccer's governing body - has called the club to account, announcing a charge of '"insufficient organisation (animal on the field of play)".

UEFA also announced Besiktas have been charged over the throwing of objects and blocked stairways.

The charges will be dealt with by UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body on May 31.