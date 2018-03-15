Thiago Motta left Romain Thomas with a nasty gash across his rib cage after a shocking stomp in PSG's clash with Angers.

PSG star shown straight red over shocking stomp

Motta was shown a straight red card in just the 16th minute on Wednesday when he came down with both feet straight on his opponent.

Motta had jumped to avoid a sliding Thomas but landed straight on the Angers man's mid-section, leaving him writhing in pain.

The referee was left with no option but to send Motta immediately from the field, despite his protests that it was an accident.

But despite playing over 70 minutes with 10 men, PSG managed to salvage a 2-1 victory, with Kylian Mbappe grabbing both goals as the runaway Ligue 1 leaders.

The 19-year-old France international struck either side of Motta's dismissal, confidently sweeping in a first-time finish on 12 minutes after a brilliant ball in behind the defence by Julian Draxler.

Thiago Motta ne refuse jamais de signer un petit autographe. Quel homme ! Romain Thomas est reparti avec le sien. #PSGSCO pic.twitter.com/Tcm631GM1L — Yoann Gautier (@OriginalYoann) March 14, 2018

The teenager netted his second on 26 minutes after Layvin Kurzawa pulled the ball back from the byline, with Mbappe lifting his league goals tally to 13 for the season.

Mbappe nearly completed his hat-trick with seven minutes remaining but his effort smacked back off the post, while PSG goalkeeper Kevin Trapp denied Toko Ekambi an equaliser right at the end.

A 16th successive home league win leaves Unai Emery's side 17 points clear of second-placed Monaco, who face PSG in the League Cup final at the Stade de France on March 31.

