News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Chilean shamed over 'worst dive of all time'
Chilean shamed over 'worst dive of all time'

Victory re-sign Muscat until 2020

Emma Kemp
AAP /

Five weeks ago Kevin Muscat's future at Melbourne Victory was threatening to sink into the abyss.

The 'worst dive of all time'
0:38

The 'worst dive of all time'
0320_1600_nat_socceroos
0:33

Socceroos arrive in Norway ahead of friendly match
0320_1130_nat_football
0:33

Socceroos warm to task in freezing Norway
Socceroos first training session with new manager
0:30

Socceroos first training session with new manager
0319_0600_nat_socca
0:16

Berisha's hat-trick steers Melbourne to a commanding win
Welbeck wins penalty with shocking dive
0:47

Welbeck wins penalty with shocking dive
Brillante here to stay
0:52

Brillante here to stay
Risdon enjoying life under Van Marwijk
0:35

Risdon enjoying life under Van Marwijk
Behich confident ahead of World Cup
0:33

Behich confident ahead of World Cup
Mo Salah is on Messi's level
2:13

Mo Salah is on Messi's level
High five in Melbourne as Victory move to third spot
1:29

High five in Melbourne as Victory move to third spot
0315_1800_syd_barca
0:25

Lionel Messi notches a century of Championship League goals
 

Roundly booed by fans following February's home A-League loss to Brisbane - the latest below-par result of a wishy-washy season - the club legend's chances of a contract renewal appeared delicate.

But a recent uptick in domestic fortunes, along with this week's stirring Asian Champions League win over Kawasaki Frontale, has secured Muscat's tenure for a further two seasons along with a pledge for more internal support.

On the same day as Victory officially appointed long-time chief operating officer Trent Jacobs as new chief executive, the club also re-signed Muscat until 2020.

It comes as reward for a sterling track record, including the 2014-15 championship and last season's grand final, along with the 2015 FFA Cup.

The 44-year-old former Victory player also boasts the A-League's second-best winning percentage and hasn't missed the finals since succeeding Ange Postecoglou in 2013.

That success saw him linked to the Glasgow Rangers last year and also named as a prospective long-term Socceroos coach before the job was given to Graham Arnold.

"I'm honoured the board has given me that opportunity," Muscat said.

"I'm excited about what is ahead and can assure our members and fans that we will continually be looking at ways to deliver the best outcomes for the club.

"My mind is on the here and now, to deliver the best results in the two competitions we're involved in.

"The standards at this club are extremely high and we will be looking to deliver success this year."

From fourth place, this year's title will be an uphill battle, especially given Victory are also closing in on the knockout stages in Asia.

There are also other challenges, namely rebuilding an ageing squad to ensure the club can maintain its powerhouse status.

Chairman Anthony Di Pietro said a review of the football department concluded Muscat would benefit from an "increased level of support".

That would allow a more targeted approach to list management and recruitment, as well as better integration of the youth and senior programs.

"We will be looking to add resources around Kevin and we will keep our members and fans informed as this unfolds," Di Pietro said.

Jacobs, 41, will start on Monday as chief executive, filling a role vacant since Ian Robson moved to Rowing Australia before Christmas.

The former Richmond AFL marketing manager joined Victory in 2007.

Back To Top