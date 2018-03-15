Victory re-sign Muscat until 2020

Five weeks ago Kevin Muscat's future at Melbourne Victory was threatening to sink into the abyss.

Roundly booed by fans following February's home A-League loss to Brisbane - the latest below-par result of a wishy-washy season - the club legend's chances of a contract renewal appeared delicate.

But a recent uptick in domestic fortunes, along with this week's stirring Asian Champions League win over Kawasaki Frontale, has secured Muscat's tenure for a further two seasons along with a pledge for more internal support.

On the same day as Victory officially appointed long-time chief operating officer Trent Jacobs as new chief executive, the club also re-signed Muscat until 2020.

It comes as reward for a sterling track record, including the 2014-15 championship and last season's grand final, along with the 2015 FFA Cup.

The 44-year-old former Victory player also boasts the A-League's second-best winning percentage and hasn't missed the finals since succeeding Ange Postecoglou in 2013.

That success saw him linked to the Glasgow Rangers last year and also named as a prospective long-term Socceroos coach before the job was given to Graham Arnold.

"I'm honoured the board has given me that opportunity," Muscat said.

"I'm excited about what is ahead and can assure our members and fans that we will continually be looking at ways to deliver the best outcomes for the club.

"My mind is on the here and now, to deliver the best results in the two competitions we're involved in.

"The standards at this club are extremely high and we will be looking to deliver success this year."

From fourth place, this year's title will be an uphill battle, especially given Victory are also closing in on the knockout stages in Asia.

There are also other challenges, namely rebuilding an ageing squad to ensure the club can maintain its powerhouse status.

Chairman Anthony Di Pietro said a review of the football department concluded Muscat would benefit from an "increased level of support".

That would allow a more targeted approach to list management and recruitment, as well as better integration of the youth and senior programs.

"We will be looking to add resources around Kevin and we will keep our members and fans informed as this unfolds," Di Pietro said.

Jacobs, 41, will start on Monday as chief executive, filling a role vacant since Ian Robson moved to Rowing Australia before Christmas.

The former Richmond AFL marketing manager joined Victory in 2007.