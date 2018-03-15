Chianese hopes for new Glory A-League deal

Perth winger Joel Chianese is aiming to make up for lost time over the next month as he attempts to secure his A-League future.

Chianese missed the first 10 rounds of the season after breaking his collarbone in two places in the lead-up to round one.

The 28-year-old has started the past three games for the Glory, scoring a brace in last week's 3-1 win over Central Coast.

Chianese, having notched 40 games for Sydney FC from 2011-14, is out of contract at season's end, with his future up in the air.

The speedy attacker would love to remain in Perth, but knows he'll need to produce a strong finish to the season to convince coach Kenny Lowe to re-sign him.

Chianese will have the perfect chance to show his worth in home games against Melbourne Victory and Sydney FC.

The Glory will need to snare at least one win from those two games to stay in the finals hunt.

"If you come towards the end of the season and you're coming off contract, you have to put yourself out there and perform well and, hopefully, give yourself a few options," Chianese said.

"At this stage, Perth Glory haven't really spoken to me about next season.

"Because I missed a lot of the season. I wasn't really up to talking to the club, or talking to any other clubs about what I've done this season or my chances of a contract for next year.

"There's been some interest from a few clubs, but I'm concentrating on Perth. I love the city.

"My partner loves the city as well. She's working here. We're settled down. Of course, it would be nice to stay. But at the same time, I'm off contract and anything can happen."

The Glory sit three points adrift of sixth-placed Adelaide, and four adrift of Western Sydney.

Their finals prospects will be put to the test next week when they host Victory.

Four days later, they are at home to raging title favourites Sydney.

Star import Diego Castro (calf) is expected to return against Victory after missing the past two games through injury.

Goalkeeper Liam Reddy is also available after serving a one-match ban.