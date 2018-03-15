Lionel Messi grabbed two more special pieces of history in a masterful Champions League round of 16 display against Chelsea.

Messi makes more history after fastest ever goal

Messi became the fastest player to score 100 Champions League goals, after scoring twice to lead Barcelona past Chelsea and into the quarter-finals of the competition on Wednesday.

A brace from the Argentine maestro saw him join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League's 100-goal club, after Barcelona beat Chelsea 3-0 to secure a 4-1 aggregate win at Nou Camp.

Messi also set up Ousmane Dembele for his first goal at the club, after scoring Barcelona's goal in the opening-leg 1-1 draw in London.

Messi beat Thibaut Courtois with two strikes between the Chelsea goalkeeper's legs from very tight angles on the side of the box. He struck the opener three minutes into the match and took Barcelona's third goal in the 63rd.

The Argentine's first goal was also the fastest of his career for club or country - the nutmeg of Courtois coming after just two minutes and eight seconds into the Camp Nou clash.

"Messi is the player that makes the difference in each game. It is a blessing for this club to have him," Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta said.

Ronaldo, with 117 goals, is the only other player to reach the century-mark in Europe's elite club competition.

Messi reached his 100th goal in 123 matches, while Real Madrid's star needed 144 games.

But the most dazzling moment from the Argentina forward, who returned from missing one match for the birth of his third son on Saturday, came when he helped Dembele score after he stole the ball from former Barcelona teammate Cesc Fabregas and darted past two would-be tacklers in the 20th.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte hailed the impact of Messi.

"I think tonight and across the two legs, I think Messi made the difference," said Conte.

"As you know very well we are talking about the best player in the world.

"We are talking about a player that every season, finishes every season with 60 goals. We are not talking about a top player, but a super top player.

"He made the difference but at the same time we have no regrets. I'm very proud of my players because they gave everything tonight and maybe we didn't deserve to lose 3-0."

With agencies