Lionel Messi has destroyed Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with two demoralising goals in Barcelona's Champions League victory.

Messi humiliates keeper with two nutmeg goals

Messi produced a masterclass on Wednesday as Barcelona whipped Chelsea 3-0 to cruise into the quarter-finals.

The skilful Argentinian scored twice - beating Courtois between his legs on both occasions - and set up goalscorer Ousmane Dembele as the Spanish powerhouse ran riot at Nou Camp.

Messi opened the scoring after just two minutes - the quickest goal of his career - before creating the second with a blistering run from the halfway line which left three Chelsea defenders in his wake before squaring to Dembele who rifled home.

Marcos Alonso hit the post and Olivier Giroud was unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty for a tangle with Gerard Pique as Chelsea tried to launch a comeback, before Messi killed the tie with his 100th Champions League goal.

The two nutmeg goals were the talk of social media after the match, sparking some hilarious responses.

When Courtois sees Messi next... pic.twitter.com/3fnXf2ScPi — your MCM and TWELEB 🇳🇬 🌍 (@iamtelo_) March 14, 2018

If Messi nutmegs Courtois again he gets to keep him. — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) March 14, 2018

MESSI ENDED COURTOIS RIGHT THERE, 2 NUTMEGS:



ONE TIME FROM THE LEFT

AND ONE TIME FROM THE RIGHT pic.twitter.com/ARuJnwyQs4 — Barcelona Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) March 14, 2018

Chelsea reveal new kit for Courtois after facing Messi tonight. pic.twitter.com/kdpmCTszun — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) March 14, 2018

Courtois next time he faces Messi pic.twitter.com/STvEdiqdlU — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) March 14, 2018

It's not possible to love football and hate Messi. Unless you’re Thibaut Courtois. #BARCHE — 👸🏻🇲🇻 (@WifeMessi) March 14, 2018

If Messi really is the GOAT he needs to lie on the ground next time he’s through on goal and try to nutmeg Courtois with his head. — SportsJOE (@SportsJOE_UK) March 14, 2018

Courtois will never be able to stand with his legs apart again. Messi has opened a highway there tonight. — Jen Evelyn (@JenFCB) March 14, 2018

Barcelona's victory in the end-to-end clash gave Ernesto Valverde's men a 4-1 aggregate win.

Joining them in the last eight is treble-chasing Bayern Munich who eased past Turkey's Besiktas 3-1 for an 8-1 aggregate win.

The German side went ahead through Thiago Alcantara in the 18th minute with the Spaniard volleying in a Thomas Muller cross to kill off any lingering hopes of a miracle recovery by the Turkish team after Bayern had crushed them 5-0 in the first leg in Munich.

Bayern, who could secure their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title at the weekend, went 2-0 up seconds after the second-half restart when Gokhan Gonul volleyed a Rafinha cross into his own net.

They did manage to pull a goal back through Vagner Love's effort in the 58th minute which breathed some brief life into the hosts but Bayern substitute Sandro Wagner chested in a David Alaba cross with six minutes remaining to make sure of Bayern's victory.

"Even though the first match was 5-0, it was not easy. It is normal for the team to relax from time to time and now show the desired performance, but we scored eight goals in two games of the round of 16 and this shows how good a team we are," Bayern boss Jupp Heynckes told reporters via a translator.

Heynckes, who said he had no preference for his side's next opponents, is now targeting a treble with Bayern on course to wrap up the Bundesliga title having also reached the German Cup semi-finals.

"Of course we are hungry (to complete a treble). We want the Champions League, we are very determined, and we also want the German Cup."

Barcelona and Bayern will join Real Madrid, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Roma and Sevilla in Friday's quarter-final draw.

