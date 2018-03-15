Neuer could return next month: Heynckes

Bayern Munich keeper Manuel Neuer could return next month as he continues his recovery from a foot fracture, coach Jupp Heynckes said Wednesday.

"The prospects are positive, It's looking good," Heynckes said after a 3-1 win over Besiktas to put Bayern into the quarter-finals of the Champions League for a seventh straight season.

The news will be greeted by Germany coach Joachim Loew, who was in Istanbul to see Bayern progress on an 8-1 aggregate.

Neuer can put pressure on 80 per cent of his body weight, Heynckes said. The keeper is under no pressure to return and the date for a comeback will be decided in consultation with the club's medical team, Heynckes said.

Neuer, who last played for Bayern on September 16 and for Germany on October 11, 2016, is recovering from a third foot fracture.

He suffered the first hairline fracture in his left foot in March last year and then broke two bones in it during the Champions League quarter-final at Real Madrid the following month. He again underwent surgery in September after another setback in training.

The World Cup in Russia begins on June 14, with coaches naming provisional 30-man squads by May 14.