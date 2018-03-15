Barcelona, Bayern enter ECL quarter-finals

Lionel Messi produced a masterclass as Barcelona whipped Chelsea 3-0 on Wednesday to cruise into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Lionel Messi was the architect of Barcelona's fine Champions League win over Chelsea.

The skilful Argentinian scored his 99th and 100th Champions League goals, twice beating goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois between his legs, and set up goalscorer Ousmane Dembele as the Spanish powerhouse ran riot at Nou Camp.

Messi opened the scoring after just two minutes - the quickest goal of his career - before creating the second with a blistering run from the halfway line which left three Chelsea defenders in his wake before squaring to Dembele who rifled home.

Marcos Alonso hit the post and Olivier Giroud was unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty for a tangle with Gerard Pique as Chelsea tried to launch a comeback, before Messi killed the tie with his 100th Champions League goal.

"To have Messi in the team is a luxury, he's such a good player that in any move he can create danger against you," Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said.

"Our attacking play goes through him and any move is improved by his touch."

Goalkeeper Courtois admitted he shoud have done better.

"(For) the first goal, I did not expect Messi to shoot from that angle and I was too late in closing my legs, it was a mistake on my part," Courtois told BT Sport.

"I cannot hide inside, I have to be a man and come out. I made some good saves too but we go out with conceding four goals from four mistakes."

Barcelona's victory in the end-to-end clash gave Valverde's men a 4-1 aggregate win.

Joining them in the last eight is treble-chasing Bayern Munich who eased past Turkey's Besiktas 3-1 for an 8-1 aggregate win.

The German side went ahead through Thiago Alcantara in the 18th minute with the Spaniard volleying in a Thomas Muller cross to kill off any lingering hopes of a miracle recovery by the Turkish team after Bayern had crushed them 5-0 in the first leg in Munich.

Bayern, who could secure their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title at the weekend, went 2-0 up seconds after the second-half restart when Gokhan Gonul volleyed a Rafinha cross into his own net.

They did manage to pull a goal back through Vagner Love's effort in the 58th minute, but Bayern substitute Sandro Wagner chested in a David Alaba cross with six minutes remaining to make sure of Bayern's victory.

"Even though the first match was 5-0, it was not easy. It is normal for the team to relax from time to time and now show the desired performance, but we scored eight goals in two games of the round of 16 and this shows how good a team we are," Bayern boss Jupp Heynckes told reporters via a translator.

Barcelona and Bayern will join Real Madrid, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Roma and Sevilla in Friday's quarter-final draw.