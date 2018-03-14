Fit-again Victory keeper eyes ACL progress

Fully-fit Melbourne Victory keeper Lawrence Thomas is hopeful his starring role in the stunning Asian Champions League win over Kawasaki Frontale is a sign of things to come.

Thomas kept the home side in the pivotal clash at AAMI Park on Tuesday night in the face of a blistering opening by the reigning J-League champions.

Yoshito Okubo's searing strike from just outside the penalty area 10 minutes in forced a brilliant save from Thomas, who tipped the ball onto the crossbar.

He was soon called into action again when he somehow managed to gather another Okubo shot from point-blank range.

The stopper's heroics allowed the Victory to settle into the contest that was decided in the 90th minute when Kosta Barbarouses sealed the three points with a superb strike.

The performance was just reward for Thomas, who has dealt with finger and foot injuries this season and was knocked out in a horror collision against the Newcastle Jets last month.

"Personally I'm very happy ... I think these types of things happen when you put the work in off the field," Thomas said.

"The last month is the first time this season I've been able to really push my body without having lots of little niggles, so I think (the performance) was a by-product of that."

The 1-0 win put the Victory in with a good chance of progressing to the knockout stage of the competition.

Kevin Muscat's men are third in Group F on goal difference only with two group matches left.

They have drawn level with second-placed Ulsan Hyundai on five points after the Koreans were defeated 1-0 by Chinese giants Shanghai SIPG, who top the group with 10 points.

The Victory travel to South Korea to play Ulsan before hosting Shanghai to round out the group stage.

"It's a great patch for us at the moment in the A-League and the Champions League ... we're really looking to push on," Thomas said.