Crazy scenes as ballboy shoved over advertising boards

Shakhtar striker Facundo Ferreyra somehow escaped being sent-off after unceremoniously shoving a ballboy over the advertising boards in their Champions League clash with Roma.

Roma reached the quarter-finals for the first time in 10 years as Edin Dzeko edged them past Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday and allowed the Italians to win the tie on away goals.

With the tie locked at 2-2 late in Tuesday's second leg, Shaktar were desperate to find another goal.

With time running out, Ferreyra had a brain explosion when he thought the home ballboy was trying to waste time by not giving the ball back.

Ferreyra pushed the young lad in an attempt to get the ball, sending him toppling backwards over the advertising hoarding.

The ballboy looked to have escaped unscathed but was visibly shaken by the incident.

Roma players were furious with Ferreyra, running over to him and sparking an angry melee.

Cengiz Under's goal in the first leg last month ultimately proved crucial for Roma, but Dzeko was the hero on the night and also proved instrumental in Shakhtar defender Ordets being shown a straight red card with 12 minutes left.

That sending-off saw tensions spill over leading into Ferreyra's unsportsmanlike act.

Also on Tuesday, Sevilla dumped Manchester United out after a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford.

The Spanish outfit progressed to the quarter-finals for the first time in their history, with goals from substitute Wissam Ben Yedder in the 74th and 78th minutes.

Romelu Lukaku replied for the Red Devils, but it wasn't enough after the first leg ended goalless in Seville.

