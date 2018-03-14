Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC will be the two sides that will battle it out for the ultimate prize in this season's Indian Super League (ISL) final to be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 17.





ISL 2017-18: Bengaluru FC face Chennaiyin FC in final

Both sides finished the regular season as the top two teams on the points table. Bengaluru FC, in their very first season of the ISL ended on top of the standings with 40 points from their 18 outings. Former champions Chennaiyin finished runners-up eight points behind the Blues.





Bengaluru FC had to face FC Pune City in the playoffs. Over at Pune, it ended as a goalless stalemate but led by skipper Sunil Chhetri's hat-trick in the return leg, the Albert Roca-coached side emerged 3-1 winners to become the first team to book a place in the final.



