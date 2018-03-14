John Obi Mikel has saluted Eden Hazard after making his 200th Premier League appearance for Chelsea in their 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Mikel Obi hails Eden Hazard on Chelsea milestone

The 27-year-old joined the Stamford Bridge giants in June 2012 from French outfit Lille and has become an integral part of the team since his arrival at the club.

In his first season, he won the Europa League title with the Blues and in the 2014-2015 season, he played a crucial role as the London club secured the Premier League and the League Cup.

The former FWA Footballer of the Year and the PFA Players' Player of the Year winner was also in handy as the Stamford Bridge outfit secured their sixth top-flight title.

The Belgian has now joined the likes of John Terry, Frank Lampard, Petr Cech, Branislav Ivanovic, Dennis Wise, Didier Drogba, Mikel, Ashley Cole and Gianfranco Zola to achieve the feat.

And the Nigeria international who spent 11 years at the Stamford Bridge before his departure to Chinese side Tianjin Teda in the summer has taken to the social media to heap praise on the attacker for the landmark achievement.

“Congratulations to Eden Hazard on joining me in the Chelsea FC 200 club, 200 Premier League appearances, well deserved,” Mikel wrote on Instagram.

This season, Hazard has scored 15 goals across all competitions amid several eye-catching displays and will be looking to continue with the form when Chelsea take on Barcelona for the second leg of their Champions League game on Wednesday.