Kakamega’s Bukhungu Stadium will play host to the finals of the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom youth tournament to be held from March 22 to 25.

Chapa Dimba national finals to be held in Kakamega

The champions from each region will battle for a chance to win Sh1 million and the opportunity to go for a training camp in London in April 2018.

“The tournament is a perfect example of how football can be used to open doors for girls and boys from all backgrounds. This programme has given us the opportunity to scout for talented footballers from all over the country.

“Players like David Majak, Fredrick Krop, and Oscar Kengwa have already signed up for Premier League teams while the likes of James Omsinde and John Njuguna have earned call ups to the national under 20 team”, said Nick Mwendwa, President, Football Kenya Federation.

The national finals follow a series of regional contests played across the country. The teams that will represent Nairobi will be known this weekend as Stima club grounds hosts the capital’s showdown.

Over 1,600 teams registered for the tournament that begun in September 2017 including 1,342 boys’ teams and 282 girls’ sides.

“We are very proud to have reached this leg of the tournament and would wish to thank all the stakeholders who have made this possible.

"We are just days away from finding out who will walk away with Ksh 1 million and the opportunity to go to London to spend some time with English Premier League star Victor Wanyama,” said, Victor Ngumo, Head of Nairobi West region, Safaricom.

The programme was started with an aim of promoting grassroots football and propelling gifted players into the national team.

“As a company, this is truly in line with our goal of transforming the lives of Kenyan Youth. We wish all the participating teams the very best as they embark on their quest for the ultimate prize.”

Safaricom has invested Sh100 million towards the program which includes Sh10million worth of prizes as well as funds for renovation of select community pitches through a legacy programme.