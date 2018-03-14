Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has explained that they are taking it one step at a time as they look to win the Nedbank Cup and bring some welcome silverware to Naturena.

Steve Komphela: It's one step at a time for Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup

Chiefs most recently overcame a difficult Stellenbosch FC side 2-1 as they advanced into the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals. They now join the likes of Maritzburg United, Ubuntu Cape Town and Free State Stars among others ahead for the Thursday evening draw.

Amakhosi's progression has now led many to believe that Komphela’s men could have a real chance of clinching the trophy that they last won in 2013.

However, despite the expectations and the pressures put on the 50-year-old’s shoulders to deliver some silverware to the Soweto giants, Komphela is refusing to get too ahead of himself, but does believe that his side can go all the way if they play their cards right.

"I'm not going to think too aggressively. I'll just appreciate the fact that we went through this match [against Stellenbosch]," Komphela told the media.

"It's part of our responsibility and obligation to try to get to the semi-finals, final and where possible, God's willing, you win it,” he added.

"Honestly speaking, I'm not going to put myself under so much mental pressure. So, we are relaxed and taking it one step at a time. We are at work here," he concluded.

But before Chiefs can continue their pursuit for Nedbank Cup glory, their focus will need to return to the league.

The Glamour Boys are currently two games without victory, which included a 3-1 defeat in the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates, but they will have an opportunity to return to winning ways when they host AmaZulu on the weekend.

Usuthu themselves, will have a point to prove as they saw their 2018 Nedbank Cup campaign cut short after suffering a shock defeat to Ubuntu Cape Town this past weekend.