Aduana announce squad to face E.S Setif in Caf CL

Ghana champions Aduana Stars have announced an 18-man squad for their return encounter against E.S Setif in the Caf Champions League last qualifying round next week.

Gordon Yeboah and Yahaya Mohammed are the two faces who are making their first trip, after replacing Tijani Ahmed and Noah Martey respectively. The duo did not recover from injuries sustained in the first leg.

Although, Derrick Sassraku and Elvis Opoku were involved in a training ground bust-up on Saturday, they still made the squad released by coach Yussif Abubakar on Tuesday.

Aduana head to North Africa with a 1-0 advantage, as they aim at making it to the group stage of the competition for the first time.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Addo, Gordon Yeboah

Defenders: Justice Anane, Caleb Amankwaa, Farouk Adams, Stephen Anokye Badu, Emmanuel Akuoko, Paul Aidoo, Abdul Rashid

Midfielders: Gockel Ahortor, Sam Adams, Zakaria Mumuni, Emmanuel Boateng, Elvis Opoku.

Forwards: Nathaniel Asamoah, Derrick Sasraku, Yahaya Mohammed, Bright Adjei