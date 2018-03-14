AFC Leopards are expecting a ‘parked bus’ when they take on Wazito in the Kenyan Premier League on Wednesday.

AFC Leopards lay out plans to break down defence-minded Wazito

Ingwe caretaker coach Dennis Kitambi says the match against the promoted side will not be as easy as it may seem with the Tanzanian predicting that his opponents may go into the game with a defensive mentality.

"I am expecting a defensive approach from them (Wazito), following our last meeting. So we have been training on our finishing and ways in which we can break them down. It definitely will be a tough game, but I am confident with good preparations we will sail through.

"It is not a sure win for us, we will approach them the way we have approached other opponents because underrating them will be like digging a grave for ourselves."

The match was rescheduled following Ingwe's engagement in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The last time the two sides met in a competitive game, Ingwe won 7-1 though Wazito were still playing in the lower National Super League.