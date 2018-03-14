Bandari coach Ken Odhiambo is elated by the clubs performance following a 3-0 victory over Sony Sugar at KPA Mbaraki Sports Club on Sunday.

Bandari coach praises players after downing Sony Sugar

Coach Odhiambo has applauded his charges for the confidence exhibited against a Sony Sugar team which he described as tough.

“Sony Sugar is a tough team. They proved this when they beat Ulinzi Stars. I must thank the boys for their determination and confidence as vindicated by their appetite for goals.

“As you saw, from the word go the boys were goal hungry for success and we missed two clear chances before breaking the deadlock.”

Ironically, Sony Sugar coach Salim Babu did not acknowledge Bandari as a tough team arguing that they were assisted by the bumpy pitch. “Bandari is not a tough teams and we did not play our usual game due to the bumpy pitch which made us lose the ball and give them easy goals.

“As you are aware we are used to playing on a properly leveled pitch and will overcome the deficit during the return leg at our own turf which is better off.”

Odhiambo is confident that the team will maintain the winning streak should they uphold that spirit and consistency.

The win took Bandari to 11 points from six matches and five points below leaders Gor Mahia. The Dockers travel to Bukhungu stadium to clash with top flight newbies Vihiga United next Saturday.