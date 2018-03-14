Bandari coach applauds Ugandan import after double

Bandari coach Ken Odhiambo has applauded Ugandan import William Wadri following his exploits during the league match against Sony Sugar last Saturday.

Wadri scored a brace in the club’s 3-0 victory and coach Odhiambo has described the Ugandan hit man as a great asset to the club whom they will bank on to prosecute opponents in future league matches this season.

The Dockers coach revealed Wadri was not available for pre-season training early this year and he had to take him through belated training sessions as the club played the first four league matches.

“We introduced Wadri in the last quarter of our previous league match against Gor Mahia in Machakos and he performed quite well and based on that display we decided to name him in the starting line-up in the following match against Sony Sugar last Saturday and he delivered.”

Asked why he decided to rest Wadri after he scored the second goal, Odhiambo said the striker had picked an injury after colliding with an opponent.

Wadri joined Bandari at the beginning of the season from Azam Uganda premier league side Maroons fc.

The Dockers travel to Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega this weekend to take on Vihiga United in their next match and if Wadri’s top form is anything to go by they are rest assured of maximum points.