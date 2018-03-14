Playing 20 minutes isn't enough - Rohr on Iheanacho’s match-winning display

Despite putting in a virtuoso performance on Saturday, Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr insists Kelechi Iheanacho must get more playing time at Leicester City.

The former Manchester City striker made a half-hour cameo to help Claude Puel’s men pull an enthralling comeback against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns.

Iheanacho laid a lovely assist before grabbing his first English Premier League strike for Leicester to help the King Power Stadium outfit to a 4-1 victory.

The Nigeria international was only making his 15th appearance - 12th from the bench - in the top-flight this term having struggled to hit the ground running after completing a record move from City in the summer. He has been named in the matchday squad 21 times, failing to get involved in six of those.

However, the 21-year-old features more prominently in the FA Cup - helping Leicester reach the quarterfinals - playing four times and scoring in as many matches.

And, although, Rohr is delighted with his recent progress, the national team handler wants the player to rack up more minutes, especially with March's pre-World Cup friendlies against Poland and Serbia fast approaching.

“Kelechi is doing very well. I'm in touch with his coach - Claude Puel - he's a friend of mine,” Rohr told Goal.

“And let him now play a little bit more and I hope he does because it is not enough playing 20 minutes even if he scores he has to play more and I hope now he will have the opportunity to play other games and to be fit for our two friendlies.”

Iheanacho is likely to continue his run in the FA Cup this Sunday when Leicester City battle Chelsea for a spot in the semifinals of the competition.