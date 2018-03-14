AFC Leopards' mid week Kenyan Premier League match against Wazito will be live on three television stations.

AFC Leopards versus Wazito match to be aired live

The rescheduled KPL round two match will be live on both KTN Home, Y254 and Viusasa channels.

AFC Leopards will play host to the league debutants at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Wednesday.

Ingwe are fifth on the log with seven points and a win will shoot them to second, just three points behind league leaders, Gor Mahia who are perched top with 16 points.

Wazito, on the other hand, are 14th with five points from the same number of matches.