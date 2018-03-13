ISL 2017-18: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu signs five-year contract extension with Bengaluru FC

Indian Super League (ISL) 2017-18 finalists Bengaluru FC have decided to retain custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. The former Stabaek FC goalkeeper has signed a five-year deal.

The 26-year-old stop-stopper returned to India in 2017 after spending three years at Norwegian club Stabaek during the years 2014-17. However, he made a total of just three first-team appearances for the club in Eliteserien, Norway’s primary football competition.

In his short stint at Bengaluru so far, Gurpreet has made as many as 18 appearances for the Blues, playing a total of 1566 minutes. India’s first choice goalkeeper has kept seven clean sheets for Albert Roca and co. this season. One of the finest players in the tournament this year, Gurpreet holds the ‘Golden Glove’ award with 111.86 minutes between the goals conceded.

Having spent his youth career at St. Stephens FA and East Bengal, the Punjab-born player started his senior career with Reds and Golds before making a loan move to Pailan Arrows. In 2009, Gurpreet made his debut for the India U19s against the Iraq U19s in the 2010 AFC U-19 Championship qualification. Two years later, he was called up to the senior Indian team squad of 23 for the 2011 AFC Asian Cup. Till date, Gurpreet has made a total of 20 appearances for the Indian NT.

Signed as the most expensive player of ISL season 4, Gurpreet becomes the third player to be offered a deal after defenders Rahul Bheke and Juanan signed a three-year and two-year contract respectively.