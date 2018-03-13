Kakamega Homeboyz defence was among the best in the 2017 Kenan Premier League season; conceding a total of 23 goals in the 32 matches.

Kakamega Homeboyz Coach identifies cause of a poor start to the season

The Western Stima based side has however conceded a total of six goals in the last six games this campaign.

Head coach Mike Mururi is keen on refilling the cracks before things get out of hand.

"We make same mistakes week in week out, and against Ulinzi Stars it happened again. Our main undoing has been at the back, the defense has to rectify the way they approach the set-pieces. The communication is a major problem and we have to work on it.

"It is something I want to work on this week and ensure we put it into action in our next match."

Homeboyz are 10 on the log after picking only two wins, three draws and a single loss.