Leicester City’s Yohan Benalouane named in Tunisia 28-man squad for March friendlies

Leicester City defender Yohan Benalouane has been included in Tunisia’s 28-man squad for their warm-up games in March.

The 30-year-old who previously turned down Tunisia has been invited for the friendly ties with Iran and Costa Rica as part of their preparation for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

The Carthage Eagles will take on Carlos Queiroz’s men at home on March 23 before slugging it out with Oscar Ramirez's side four days later in France.

Experienced defender Aymen Abdennour has been dropped for the outings due to lack of playing time at Olympique Marseille while Seifeddine Khaoui, Ellyes Skhiri and Mouez Hassen will be looking to make their bows after previously representing France at the youth level.

After missing out in the last two editions of the showpiece, the North Africans will continue their preparation for the tournament when they clash with Spain in Krasnodar on June 9.

Tunisia will have to navigate their way past England, Belgium and Panama in Group G in order to make it to the knockout stage of the tournament for the first time in their history.

Full List:

Aymen Mathlouthi (Al Baten, Saudi Arabia), Moez Ben Cherifia (ESperance), Farouk Ben Mustapha (Al Shabab, Saudi Arabia), Moez Hassen (Chateauroux, France), Karim Aouadhi (CS Sfaxien), Ghazi Ayadi (Club Africain), Anis Badri (ESperance), Rami Bedoui (Étoile), Yohan Benalouane (Leicester City, England), Syam Ben Youssef (Kasimpasa, Turkey), Fakhreddine Ben Youssef (Al Ittifaq, Saudi Arabia), Mohamed Amine Ben Amor (Al Ahli SC, Saudi Arabia), Dylan Bronn (Gent, Belgium), Khalil Chammam (ESperance), Seifeddine Khaoui (Troyes, France), Oussama Haddadi (Dijon, France), Ahmed Khalil (Club Africain), Wahbi Khazri (Rennes, France), Taha Yassine Khenissi (ESperance), Ali Maâloul (Al Ahly, Egypt), Alaeddine Marzouki (CS Sfaxien), Yassine Meriah (CS Sfaxien), Youssef Msakni (Al Duhail, Qatar), Hamdi Nagguez (Zamalek, Egypt), Elyes Skhiri (Montpellier, France), Naim Sliti (Dijon, France), Ferjani Sassi (Al Nasr, UAE), Bassem Serarfi (Nice, France).