Man Utd left-back Young: I don't know my best position, I still see myself as a winger

Ashley Young admits to no longer being sure of his best position after being turned from a fleet-footed winger into a dogged full-back by Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.

The 32-year-old forged his reputation on the flanks, with impressive spells at Watford and Aston Villa catching the eye of those at Old Trafford and within the England international set-up.

Young has, however, seen United spend big on creative influences in recent years, forcing him to reinvent himself in an effort to get regular game time.

He has flourished in a defensive berth, having initially been used to plug a problematic gap, and concedes that he is now torn as to where he offers the most to the Red Devils cause.

Young told ESPN FC on his positional poser: "I don't know [my best position]. I'm not sure anymore.

"I still see myself as a winger because I've played there for so long. I've played as a No. 10 as well.

"There are so many positions and I think it's only goalkeeper and centre-half that I haven't played so far [for United].

"But wherever the manager calls upon me, I will go out there and give 100 per cent and look to play well, which I think I've done this season.

"As a footballer, you always want to play and I wanted to be involved in more games this season.

"There are plenty more to play, and as long as I am playing well and the manager's happy, I want to be pulling on the shirt."

Young has made 27 appearances for United across all competitions for United this season.

That is his highest return since 2014-15 and leaves him on course to set a new personal best from a seven-year stint at Old Trafford – with a previous high of 33 recorded in his debut campaign back in 2011-12.