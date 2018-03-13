Kenyan trio in Zesco United squad for Caf Champions League match in bidjan

Kenyan trio of Jesse Were, Anthony Akumu and David Owino have all been included in the Zesco United squad that is set to travel to Ivory Coast trip for the second Leg of the CAF champions league second round.

The Zambian side will take on ASEC Mimosa in the return leg seeking at least two goals to progress to the next round.

The Zambian champions head into the second leg trailing 1-0 thanks to an own goal by Solomon Sakala at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on March 7.

Coach Tenant Chumba has included young star Lameck Banda and the free kick maestro Bornwell Silengo in the squad.

Zesco United will leave for Ivory Coast on Tuesday afternoon with the math set for Saturday at Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

Travelling squad: Jacob Banda, Simon Silwimba, Bornwell Silengo, Solomon Sakala, David Owino Odhiambo, Misheck Chaila, Lazarous Kambole, Anthony Akumu, Adams Zikiru, John Chingandu, Winstone Kalengo, Dieudonne Nthibahezwa, Lameck Banda, Fackson Kapumbu, Marcel Kasongo Kalonda, Kondwani Mtonga, Mwelwa Mwape, Jesse Were.