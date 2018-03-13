Mamelodi Sundowns will look to stamp their authority on ABC Motsepe League outfit EC Bees in a Nedbank Cup Last 16 encounter.

Mamelodi Sundowns - EC Bees Preview: The Brazilians out to silence buzzing Bees

For Masandawana, the double is still very much on as they are currently sitting pretty at the top of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) table, and they will look to carry that same form into the competition as they look to progress in a competition which they were last triumphant in the 2014/2015 season.

Ahead of the clash, much has been said about the similarities between EC Bees and Sundowns' now infamous opponents Powerlines FC, who were on the end of an embarrassing 24-0 defeat six years go.

But in all fairness to the away side, a similar result is unlikely to occur this time around.

However, going into the clash, Sundowns will be determined to make a statement and boost their confidence ahead of their Caf Champions League return leg at home to Rayon Sports.

While Sundowns are expected to rest many of their senior players and will be missing the likes of Sibusiso Vilakazi and Tiyani Mabunda through suspension, the Brazilians will believe that they have enough fire power to overcome EC Bees.

Once again, Percy Tau will be Sundowns' likely outlet for goals. The 23-year-old has already opened his account in this year’s tournament in the hard-fought victory over Cape Town All Stars, and he will be expected to add to his impressive goal tally this season.

The clash also offers Sundowns the opportunity to field Jeremy Brockie as the club anticipates the end of his goal drought. The New Zealand international is expected to be Sundowns go-to-guy, especially on the continent but is yet to break his duck, and perhaps the Sundowns technical team will feel that this will be the perfect opportunity for him to take the monkey off his back.

Nonetheless, EC Bees will also be determined to prove a point and show that they belong among the best.

This is the second consecutive year that they are fighting out among South African football’s elite, and they would have learnt some extremely valuable lessons from their last season's defeat to Orlando Pirates.

That experience combined with a team that has several players who have played in the National First Division (NFD) could hold them in good stead and they will look to former Royal Eagles attacker Siphosihle Mtule for goals, following his exploits in the Round of 32 against Mariveni United.

Sundowns though, will not be too fussed and are expected to go about their business as usual, which should make the clash an exciting spectacle.