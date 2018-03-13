AFC Leopards goalkeeper scoop monthly award

AFC Leopards goalkeeper Jairus Adira is the winner of the club’s player of the month award for February.

Adira was unanimously voted by AFC Leopards' players and technical bench for the monthly award, that came with a stipend of Sh10, 000 prize money.

Adira conceded three goals in the month of February, starting with a 1-1 draw against Posta Rangers in the opening match before conceding another goal in Ingwe’s 2-1 win over Ulinzi Stars. The custodian wound the month with a 2-1 lose to Sofapaka on February 28th.

Adira is expected to retain his post between the sticks on Wednesday when AFC Leopards host Wazito at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos for the midweek clash.

AFC Leopards are currently fifth on the log with seven points from five games.

Ingwe beat Mathare United last weekend at the same venue.

A win for the 12-time Kenyan champions will see them move second on the log, just three points adrift of league leaders, Gor Mahia who controls the standing with 16 points.