Sofapaka FC made a number of signings in the last transfer window with 2018 Kenyan Premier League main priority.

Sam Ssimbwa admits: Sofapaka are not good enough

However, disjointed performances has led to the team dropping points. Head coach Sam Ssimbwa says there is still a lot of work to be done for the team to play flawless football.

"We are doing quite well and our hardwork is evident, but we are just not good enough. The chances we created were many but sharing points says something has to be done.

"We are still going to sharpen the team and ensure we get it right, because our main target is the 2018 league crown. We cannot win it though if we do not take our chances."

Batoto ba Mungu are currently placed seventh on the log after three wins, a draw and two defeats.