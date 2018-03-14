Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Nike to help Real's Neymar bid

Nike to help fund Neymar to Madrid

Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Griezmann refuses new Atleti deal

Nike is willing to help fund Real Madrid's move for Neymar, AS reports.

Madrid are currently sponsored by Adidas until 2020 but seemingly make only €40 million per year from the sporting apparel giant, a small amount for such a big club.

The report claims Real could break their contract with Adidas as early as this summer, with Nike likely to pay a sum of between €105-€155m per annum, not including what they'd offer to help with Neymar's transfer.

Juventus risk losing Emre Can

Juventus are running the risk of failing to sign Emre Can if they cannot reach an agreement soon on personal terms, Tuttosport reports.

The Bianconeri had been hotly tipped to snap up the Germany international on a free transfer in the summer, but interest from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have left the midfielder and his entourage assessing his options.

Messi doesn't want Verratti at Barca

Lionel Messi has told his club that he does not want Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti at Barcelona, Diario Gol reports.

The Italy international had been linked with a move to Camp Nou in the past as a replacement for Xavi or Andres Iniesta, but Messi has made it clear that he does not want the midfielder to make a move after PSG fell to pieces against Real Madrid.

However, Verratti could still find himself in Spain, if the report is to be believed, as Madrid themselves are looking for a long-term replacement for Luka Modric.

Man Utd reignite Matuidi interest

Manchester United have reignited their interest in Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi, according to Rai Sport (via the Daily Mirror) .

Jose Mourinho previously tried to sign the France international during his time with Paris Saint-Germain.

And with Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera struggling for form, the Red Devils believe Matuidi will be the answer to their midfield problems.

Griezmann rejects new Atleti deal

Barcelona have all-but secured the signing of Antoine Griezmann, with the French striker turning down a new contract with Atletico Madrid, Le 10 Sport reports.

The 26-year-old has his heart set on a move to Barca and even an attempt from his current side to offer him new terms hasn't changed his mind.

The Catalan club now only need to meet his €100million release clause to make a move happen this summer, and the report claims that the player and club have already agreed to a deal.

Madrid want Salah as Bale replacement

Real Madrid are looking to Liverpool star Mohamed Salah as a replacement for Gareth Bale, El Confidencial claim.

But Liverpool have told the Spanish giants that their Egyptian star will cost €160million, with the Reds not willing to let the former Roma star leave for anything less.

Mou warns Madrid over De Gea

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has told Real Madrid to forget about signing star goalkeeper David de Gea, advising the Spanish and European champions to look elsewhere to solve their goalkeeping problems.

"I don't know what Real Madrid's intentions are, but if I were them, I would think of another player."

Read his full comments on Goal!

Madrid lead race for Nelson

Real Madrid lead the race to sign Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson, according to the Evening Standard .

Nelson, 18, burst onto the scene at the start of the season but has struggled to make much of an impact on Arsene Wenger's team as the campaign has worn on.

His contract is up at the end of next season, and Madrid are vying with Monaco for his signature.

Coutinho would welcome Neymar back to Barca

Philippe Coutinho said it would be "awesome" to have Neymar back at Barcelona amid speculation over a possible return to Camp Nou.

"I am playing alongside him with Brazil and it's a privilege. It would be awesome to have him back."

Read the full story on Goal.

Arsenal want £50m for Bellerin

Arsenal are willing to let Hector Bellerin leave the club this summer if another team is willing to match the Gunners' £50million valuation, The Daily Mail reports.

The London club are hoping that offloading the defender will help them fun a summer rebuild.

Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester City have all shown an interest in the 22-year-old right back.

Madrid must sign Neymar before World Cup

Neymar has made it clear to Real Madrid that he doesn't want anything to get in the way of Brazil's World Cup campaign and wants any transfer business done before he heads to Russia, Don Balon reports.

The Brazilian star wants to avoid any distractions this summer and PSG are pressing to add new stars in an attempt to keep him with the Ligue 1 side past the summer.

Modric & Bale want England returns

Gareth Bale and Luka Modric are both set to return to the Premier League this summer, reports Diario Gol .

While Bale's departure has been widely rumoured, Modric sees his time with the Spanish giants as finished after the season and is looking to move back to England with either Arsenal or Tottenham.

Arsenal face battle to sign Toulouse star

Arsenal face competition from Napoli and Roma in their bid to sign goalkeeper Alban Lafont from Toulouse, reports L'Equipe .

The 19-year-old is under contract until June, with the two Serie A sides ready to battle the London club for the highly rated French goalkeeper.

Southampton sack Pellegrino

Southampton have sacked manager Mauricio Pellegrino.

"Southampton Football Club can today confirm that it has parted company with first team manager Mauricio Pellegrino," read a statement from the club.

Read the full report on Goal.

PSG would approach Kane to spite Madrid

Should Real Madrid make a move for Neymar this summer, PSG will go after the Spanish side's reported top target, Harry Kane, reports Don Balon .

The move for Kane would also allow the French side to offload Edinson Cavani, who Neymar has issues with, while spoiling Los Blancos' plans for the future.

Newcastle want permanent Kenedy deal

Newcastle will try to land Chelsea winger Kenedy on a permanent deal, with the Brazilian having impressed on loan, according to The Mirror .

The 22-year-old will cost £15million and has admitted that he would be open to staying with the club long term if they stay in the Premier League.

PSG plot move for De Gea

Paris Saint-Germain are weighing up a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, according to Telefoot .

The Ligue 1 leaders are keen to upgrade on current No.1 Alphonse Areola and hope to tempt De Gea away from Old Trafford.

Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois and AC Milan teenager Gianluigi Donnarumma are also being targeted as alternatives.

Man Utd lead Lewandowski race

Manchester United are leading the way in the race to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, according to Kicker .

The Poland international is keen to leave the Allianz Arena this summer, with Real Madrid also reportedly keen.

But it is United who have shown the most interest so far ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ki agrees to join AC Milan

Ki Sung-yueng has agreed to join AC Milan on a three year deal from Swansea City at the end of the season, Calciomercato claims.

The midfielder has been with the Welsh side since joining from Celtic in 2012 and has long been on the Italian side's radar.

Ki is said to have offers from other Premier League teams, but has his heart set on a switch to Milan and the deal is expected to be settled soon.

City and United enter Neymar race

Manchester rivals City and United have entered the race for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, according to Diario Gol.

The Brazilian star is understood to be unhappy at PSG, and desires a move away after just one season.

Neymar is still holding out hope for a move to Real Madrid but, according to the report, he could move to City should a transfer to the Bernabeu not materialise.

Arsenal make Meyer a top target

Arsene Wenger has made Schalke midfielder Max Meyer a top summer target, according to Daily Star.

The 22-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, and the Gunners will face competition from the likes of Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Milan.