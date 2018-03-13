Reuben Ogbonnaya has praised his teammates' fighting spirit in Sunday's 1-0 win over Nigeria Professional Football League champions Plateau United in Minna.

Reuben Ogbonnaya hails Niger Tornadoes' fighting spirit after Plateau United win

Hussain Isah's 32nd-minute effort at the Bako Kotongora Stadium was all rejuvenated Hamzat Abara's men needed to extend their unbeaten run to three consecutive games.

Having earned the victory, the former Kano Pillars man described it as a hard-fought win against Kennedy Boboye's side, attributing it to their discipline and determination.

"It was a big and tough match but we fought together as a team to get the important win," Ogbonnaya told Goal.

"It was a hard-earned victory playing against the champions - though at home was not easy.

"They have a lot of experienced players and quality team but our determination and strong mentality gave us the victory. I'm very happy we came out victorious.

"Before the game, we know Plateau United will really come out strong as against us and we needed the maximum points to prove our worth too."

"We were much disciplined, gave our best as a team and played as a unit. It was very rewarding that we won and keep our fans and the people of Niger State happy again," he continued.

"We are making progress gradually and won't look back this time around. We will work hard to build on our new form and do well to maintain it.

"Next for us is Kano Pillars, we will be well prepared for them and I'm sure we can get something from that game.

"For now, I must say congratulations to my teammates for our team performance and fighting spirit against Plateau United."