Babaganaru credits pep talk for Yobe Stars win against Kano Pillars

Mohammed Babaganaru has praised his players for playing to instructions and not giving Kano Pillars special treatment in their 2-0 home win.

The former Wikki Tourists and Nasarawa United handler and his men were vicious against Sai Masu Gida and were rewarded with goals thanks to Babatunde Solomon and Abdulmalik Mohammed.

The tactician disclosed that the victory would not have been possible had his players not paid attention to his instructions prior to the match not to over-respect Pillars.

“I must praise the players for a job well done with the way they played against Kano Pillars,” Babaganaru told Goal.

"They played without fear and carried out all the instructions handed to them to the letter. They were never under pressure at any time in the game.

“I was involved in so much psychological talk with my players before the match. It was necessary because any team that wants to face Kano Pillars always develop fear at the hearing of the name. I told them before the match that if they play their game the way we have played other games, Kano Pillars will be ordinary before them.

“My encouraging words played a big part and by the time the game started they were ready for Kano Pillars. This victory has boosted our confidence and we shall approach the rest of our matches with the same mentality.”

Despite their impressive start to the season, Babaganaru insists that they are only targeting topflight stay and that with the league season still to get halfway.

“We are not carried away by the results we have got and the position we are in the league table," he continued.

"We still want to avoid relegation at the end of the season. It is the modest target given to me by the owners of the club.

“I don’t want the followers of the league to attach any special attention to our position in the league table. The league is still not at the middle stage yet and a lot of things can still happen.

"We are content with where we are presently and will continue to work towards improving the team,” he concluded.

Yobe Desert Stars are third in the league table with 19 points from 11 games with a game at hand away to Plateau United in Jos.