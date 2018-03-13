'We lost to a better team' - Enyimba's Ikouwem Udoh on Enugu Rangers defeat

Enyimba's Ikeokwu Udoh says his side lost to a better team after they fell 1-0 to Enugu Rangers in a league encounter at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on Sunday.

Bright Silas's fifth minute header handed the People's Elephants their first defeat in eighth consecutive games with Udoh making his first appearance this season for Enyimba.



#NPFL18 TEAM NEWS #RANENY: Young player of the year Ikouwem Udoh makes his first appearance for Enyimba in 2018.... https://t.co/L2yoOhjFDV — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) March 11, 2018

And the returning defender, who was part of the Nigeria B that finished as runners-up at the 2018 African Nations Championship, is optimistic they would bounce back against Yobe Desert Stars.

"Well, I thank God for an injury free game against Enugu Rangers," Udoh told Goal.

"In every game there must be a winner. We gave a good account of ourselves and fought hard to get something from the match.

"It was just not our day. Though we lost the game, we still have hope of fighting for victory in our next game.

"We lost to a better team because Rangers played well and deserved to win. We lost and such things do happen. We must remain focus with hopes of turning things around in our next game.

"This is not a destination but a race for us. We need to restrategize in a bid to move forward. I believe in our next game [against Yobe Desert Stars] we will win and move up on the league table."