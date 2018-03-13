Gbenga Ogunbote is delighted after Enugu Rangers recorded a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Enyimba at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on Sunday.

'I love defeating my former teams' - Enugu Rangers' Ogunbote relishes Enyimba victory

Prior to the encounter, the Flying Antelopes were without a win in their last three league games and had hoped to bounce back against the People's Elephants.

Luckily, Bright Silas' fifth-minute header was all the Enugu based side required to earn their first win in four games against Paul Aigbogun's men.

And Ogunbote, who steered the Aba giants to the Caf Confederation Cup spot last season, admits joy after he led his side to victory over his former employers in an oriental derby.

"It was a derby and we saw the quality of the derby in it," he told Goal.

"It was a difficult one for me and I expected it. You must realize that I was the former coach of Enyimba last season and they were coming to play against me for the first time.

"It was beyond playing against Rangers for them, so they wanted to do everything to make sure they win. Like I told the players before the game that they must raise their game and play for me and not Rangers this time around.

"I thank God it turned out well. It was just like any other game, though I love defeating my former team when I play them."

"I try as much as I can, not celebrate it. It was a good one because it shows you were a factor when you were there," he continued.

"It is not the first time because I've been in the kind of system for a long time. Derbies are always difficult and the fans are not always patience because they want their team to win.

"But of course, it was a good one for Enugu Rangers because we were able to manage that one goal, though in a derby game you don't expect a huge number of goals the one we got, we were able to defend it and got the three points."