Ifeanyi George is thrilled with the performance of Enugu Rangers who returned to winning ways with their 1-0 home win over Enyimba at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Sunday.

George thrilled with Enugu Rangers’ win over Enyimba

George, a former player of the People’s Elephant, hinted that the maximum points they secured against his ex-club, was important for him because he has been looking for ways to have his revenge on the seven times league champions.

“I will say I have to dedicate this win to myself," George told Goal.

"I have been looking for ways to have my revenge on them with the way I left. It was a good win for the team and for me personally.

"We have waited patiently for a win after the disappointing results we had in the past three games.

“It was a local derby and it lived up to its billing. It was fierce and we had to fight very hard to ensure that we get the three points. We were spot on from the start to the finish and we really deserve to win the game.

“We prepared very well for the game because the home draw with Kano Pillars was like a loss to us. We followed that up with another narrow loss to Plateau United and when we faced Sunshine Stars in Akure we dominated them and should have worked away with the maximum points before settling for a solitary point.

“It was important that we secure a win against Enyimba and we did everything possible to ensure that we pick the three points."