Enyimba’s Anaemena blames hard luck for Enugu Rangers loss

Enyimba stand-in skipper Ifeanyi Anaemena says with a bit of luck the People’s Elephant would have walked away with at least a draw in their Oriental derby tie with Enugu Rangers which they dominated but ended up on the losing side.

Bright Silas' solitary effort in the fifth minute was all the Flying Antelopes needed to silence Paul Aigbogun's men who lost their eight matches unbeaten run.

Anaemena described the loss as a stab to their hearts judging by the amount of effort they put into the game to ensure that they staged a comeback.

“I will say it is football. We have seen the result of the game it is only the fans that can determine the better side,” Anaemena told Goal.

"It was a game we had under control and should have got a point if not the entire points. We were unlucky and there is nothing we can do about that.

“We must forget about the defeat and concentrate on our Sunday Caf Confederation Cup tie in Calabar against Energie. We don’t have control over the result of the match with Rangers again and must think only about those we can still effect changes.

“It wasn’t the result we expected but we must move on. We knew that the game would be tough and it was the reason there were many yellow cards but no red."

Enyimba dropped to sixth in the league table after their first defeat in nine matches with 17 points from 11 matches and are with a game at hand against MFM.