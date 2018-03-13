Asante Kotoko manager Paa Kwesi Fabin has revealed that he is working seriously on his strikers who failed to hit top form last campaign ahead of the 2017-18 Ghana Premier League season.

Fabin insists Kotoko strikers will glitter in new GPL season

The former Ghana U-17 coach recently took over the Porcupine Warriors who managed to score 23 goals in 30 league games last season, as well as netting only once in the Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round before their elimination by CARA Brazzaville.

However, they've scored 17 goals in their last three friendlies under the new manager, which includes a 10-0 drubbing of third-tier side Kumawuman United.

"Goals are the lifeline of football so when a team fails to score goals, everyone become disturbed and it brings chaos," Fabin told Goal.

"I'm working on the strikers and their abilities to convert as many chances as they can during games. At least, I want them to score two or three goals when the premier league begins and hit double figures so that the supporters will have faith in us again and I know they will achieve it.

"I believe in this squad and one must note that this isn't a new team because I've not added new players. I'm only correcting the wrongs that happened to the squad previously so I entreat the supporters to keep doing their best because I want to move the club to the highest height ever in recent times. Without the supporters, my efforts will be in vain," he added.

Kotoko will travel to Sogakope to face last season's runners-up Wafa when the new campaign begins.